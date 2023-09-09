Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 662 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $447.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $346.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $449.47 and its 200-day moving average is $426.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

