Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 786 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.1 %

V opened at $247.35 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.33.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.84%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.