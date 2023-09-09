Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 857 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,469,000 after buying an additional 3,645,946 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,160,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,642,000 after buying an additional 521,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,060,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $132.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.89 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. VNET Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

