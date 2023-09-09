Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Dollar General by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.41.

NYSE DG opened at $127.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $123.31 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

