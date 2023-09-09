Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.8% of Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.64.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

