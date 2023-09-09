Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after buying an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after buying an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,059,614,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,170,024,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alphabet by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after buying an additional 19,612,974 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Alphabet stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $138.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.54 and its 200 day moving average is $116.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

