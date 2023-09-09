Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Has $645,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after buying an additional 2,594,204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,312,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,924 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12,054.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,526,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,163,000 after acquiring an additional 572,632 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJH opened at $257.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.45. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

