Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,449 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $161.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.96. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $165.41.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

