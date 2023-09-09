Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.2% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.4% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 116,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 45,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at about $12,339,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.8% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 11.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 707,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $116,682,000 after purchasing an additional 71,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.3 %

Apple stock opened at $178.18 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

