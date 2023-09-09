Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 13.8% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,067,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 20,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,796,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 63.7% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 16.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,906,000 after buying an additional 55,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,653,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ACN opened at $325.47 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $330.43. The firm has a market cap of $216.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $315.54 and its 200-day moving average is $294.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. TD Cowen cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.35.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

