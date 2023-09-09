ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Teca Partners LP

Teca Partners LP lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 5.3% of Teca Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Teca Partners LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $630.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.38.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $600.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $570.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.11. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,457,874.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total value of $560,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,919,762.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

