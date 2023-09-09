Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 116.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Simon Property Group comprises 0.2% of Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPG. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $133.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 115.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

