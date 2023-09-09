Sio Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000. Revolution Medicines comprises approximately 1.3% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Revolution Medicines by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $32.12 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $35.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,044.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $52,318.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108,664.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,044.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,756 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,765. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

