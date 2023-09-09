Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.03

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.03 and traded as low as $0.87. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 18,823 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

