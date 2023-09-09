SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,451 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 1.1% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 243,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 10,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $178.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.69. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

