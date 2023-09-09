Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) PT Raised to $18.50

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sprinklr’s FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $16.18 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 539.51, a PEG ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $249,951.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,029,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $249,951.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 482,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 34,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $503,615.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 510,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,436,621.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,375,562 shares of company stock worth $19,850,890 over the last three months. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Sprinklr by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

