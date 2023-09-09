Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stagwell Group LLC

Stagwell Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,197,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,304,577 shares during the quarter. Stagwell accounts for approximately 100.0% of Stagwell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Stagwell Group LLC’s holdings in Stagwell were worth $105,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,722,000 after buying an additional 179,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,290,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,819,000 after buying an additional 396,381 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,578,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,670,000 after buying an additional 70,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stagwell by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,725,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 58,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stagwell by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STGW. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Stagwell from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stagwell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Stagwell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Stagwell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

In related news, President Jay Leveton purchased 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $36,870.60. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 491,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,024.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STGW opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Stagwell Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $9.23.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $632.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

