Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sysco by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.18 and a 52 week high of $87.41.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 57.64%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

