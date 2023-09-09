Teca Partners LP Has $4.01 Million Stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Teca Partners LP cut its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Papa John’s International accounts for approximately 4.8% of Teca Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Teca Partners LP’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 40.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 58.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 397.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after purchasing an additional 900,649 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PZZA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.17.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 0.9 %

PZZA stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.15.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 88.46%.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

