Teca Partners LP Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Teca Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000. Dollar General comprises about 4.1% of Teca Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,464,000 after purchasing an additional 22,093 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $178.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.41.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DG opened at $127.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

