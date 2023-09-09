Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Boosted by Tanaka Capital Management Inc.

Tanaka Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,336 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 5.0% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.77.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,315 shares of company stock valued at $15,034,135 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $248.50 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80. The stock has a market cap of $788.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.