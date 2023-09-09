The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 60.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,602 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Clorox by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $154.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.06. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $124.58 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 163.56% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 403.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

Clorox Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.