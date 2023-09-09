The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,357 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 2.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.1 %

HD stock opened at $328.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.20. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.62.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

