TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Position Boosted by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 168.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.15. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 110.25 and a current ratio of 110.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.90.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -48.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.