Trek Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,820 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.8% of Trek Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 141.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,670,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,594,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,298,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $178.18 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.13%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

