Trek Financial LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 568,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,264 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $26,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

IUSB opened at $44.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $45.47. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $46.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

