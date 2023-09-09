Trek Financial LLC Lowers Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Trek Financial LLC lessened its stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,024 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,767,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $877,027.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,601.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $4,522,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,767,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,243 shares of company stock worth $18,157,542 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE ELF opened at $136.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.