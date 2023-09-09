Trek Financial LLC Purchases 10,129 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trek Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 96.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VTI stock opened at $221.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $312.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.47.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.