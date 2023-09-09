Trek Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,195 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,584 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 515.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $162.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.20. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.00 and a 1-year high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.31.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

