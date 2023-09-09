Trek Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 346,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,459 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 182,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 114,738 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 546.8% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.95.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.0506 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

