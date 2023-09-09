Trek Financial LLC Sells 13,319 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,319 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,868,000 after acquiring an additional 40,646 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $161.42 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.65.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.