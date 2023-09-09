Trek Financial LLC Sells 3,968 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trek Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,020 shares of company stock worth $13,551,820. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $138.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

