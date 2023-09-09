Trek Financial LLC Sells 6,720 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trek Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,720 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after purchasing an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $409.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $410.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $327.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

