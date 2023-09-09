UBS Group Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $600.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $550.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.76.

Get HubSpot alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of HUBS opened at $537.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.37 and its 200 day moving average is $475.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of -129.76 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $581.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.45 million. Research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,913,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,913,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.71, for a total value of $10,114,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,411,014 shares in the company, valued at $713,563,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,248 shares of company stock worth $32,237,871 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,913,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,314,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,160,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,644,000 after purchasing an additional 346,272 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.