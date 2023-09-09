UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Raised to $18.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.70% from the stock’s previous close.

PATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.84.

Get UiPath alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on UiPath

UiPath Stock Up 2.3 %

PATH stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. UiPath has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 15.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $781,248.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 936,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,833,631.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $736,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,544,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,446,761.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 43,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $781,248.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 936,242 shares in the company, valued at $16,833,631.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,892,635 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.