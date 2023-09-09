UiPath (NYSE:PATH) PT Raised to $19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.84.

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. UiPath has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 0.69.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $737,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,384,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,521,826.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,808,083.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $737,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,384,047 shares in the company, valued at $25,521,826.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,892,635 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

