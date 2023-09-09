Valueworks LLC Has $5.65 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Valueworks LLC cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 2.2% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $80,637,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $10,631,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock worth $123,960,027 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GS shares. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $325.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

