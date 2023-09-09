Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires 2,884 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises 2.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $600.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $614.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $570.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.11.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total value of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock valued at $10,147,437 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

