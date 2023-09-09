Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires 4,077 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Enphase Energy comprises 1.4% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $262.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $259.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $267.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.13 and a 200 day moving average of $174.06. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.14 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 71.20% and a net margin of 20.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

