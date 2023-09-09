Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,999 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Workiva by 131.5% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Workiva by 65.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Workiva Stock Performance

WK opened at $109.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.28 and a fifty-two week high of $113.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. The company had revenue of $155.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $351,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.