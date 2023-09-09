Vancity Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $204.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $209.31. The company has a market capitalization of $73.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.72%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

