Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys New Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,005,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,922,000 after purchasing an additional 259,012 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Five Below by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Five Below by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,196,000 after acquiring an additional 286,839 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Five Below from $222.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $161.50 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.30 and a 1-year high of $220.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.96.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

