Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $14.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 31.0% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares in the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $81.58 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day moving average is $92.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.26.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

