Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $19.51 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,266 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.7% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $19,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale
In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ COST opened at $551.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $447.90 and a one year high of $571.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $548.95 and its 200-day moving average is $517.06.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
