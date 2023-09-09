Vancity Investment Management Ltd Has $21.59 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 3.0% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $248.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.04. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $294.60.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.