Vancity Investment Management Ltd Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 2.3% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $145.97 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.72. The company has a market capitalization of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.37.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.



