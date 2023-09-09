Vancity Investment Management Ltd Invests $709,000 in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 66,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 31,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 33,953 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $701,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.91. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

