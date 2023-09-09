Vancity Investment Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,039 shares during the quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VMC stock opened at $216.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $147.64 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

