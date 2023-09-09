Vancity Investment Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $1,632,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 189,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,916,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,461,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,665,000 after buying an additional 78,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WM opened at $156.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $174.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.36%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

