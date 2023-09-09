Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FND. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 8,320.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,584,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,226,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,948,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,701,000 after buying an additional 1,401,173 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,661,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,663,000 after buying an additional 1,012,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,450,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

NYSE:FND opened at $93.78 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $116.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FND shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Floor & Decor

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,145,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,457,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $661,007.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,484.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 18,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,145,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,891 shares in the company, valued at $20,457,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,301 shares of company stock worth $5,984,168. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.